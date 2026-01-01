Louise Smith Bross Lecture Series
Endowed in memory of Louise Smith Bross, PhD 1994, and sponsored by the Department of Art History, the Louise Smith Bross Memorial Fund supports a triennial series of four lectures on any aspect of pre-1800 European art and architecture by a scholar, or scholars, of international reputation. The gift also funds the publication of the lectures by the University of Chicago Press. The prestige of the Bross Lectures is reflected in their public visibility: at least the first lecture in each series is delivered at the Art Institute of Chicago, whose generous assistance and collegiality are gratefully acknowledged.
Department of Art History
The University of Chicago
Cochrane Woods Art Center
Room 166
5540 South Greenwood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60637
773.702.0278
Explore named lecture series hosted by the Division of Arts & Humanities, featuring distinguished speakers and engaging topics across creative and scholarly fields.