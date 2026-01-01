Louise Smith Bross Lecture Series

Louise Smith Bross

About Bross Lectures

Explore the Bross Lecture Series and uncover the rich history of the Bross family whose legacy continues to make this series possible.

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Master of the Worcester Carrying of Cross, Christ Carrying the Cross, AIC 1947

Upcoming Lectures

Discover details about the next Bross lecture featuring a visiting scholar, or scholars, of international reputation focused on any aspect of pre-1800 European art and architecture.

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Stay Connected and Contact Us

Department of Art History
The University of Chicago
Cochrane Woods Art Center
Room 166
5540 South Greenwood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60637
773.702.0278

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Lecture Hall

Past Lectures

Browse the archive of past Bross lectures, showcasing thought-provoking topics and distinguished speakers from previous years.

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Discover Other Named Lecture Series

Explore named lecture series hosted by the Division of Arts & Humanities, featuring distinguished speakers and engaging topics across creative and scholarly fields.

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