Past Bross Lectures

Alina Payne
2022: Alina Payne

Harvard University

Architecture in Two Dimensions

Milette Gaifman
2018: Milette Gaifman

Yale University

Classification and the History of Greek Art

Jeffrey Hamburger
2015: Jeffrey Hamburger

Harvard University

Visible Theology: Diagrams and the Dynamics of Medieval Thought

Stephen Campbell
2012: Stephen Campbell

Johns Hopkins University

Inventions of Place: Rethinking the Geography of Italian Art in the Age of Lotto and Titian

Susan E. Alcock
2009: Susan E. Alcock

Brown University

Some Archaeologies of Surveillance

Joseph Koerner
2007: Joseph Koerner

Courtauld Institute of Art

Enemy Painting: Enmity and the Unspeakable Subject

Victor Stoichita
2003: Victor Stoichita

University of Fribourg

Published as The Pygmalion Effect: From Ovid to Hitchcock (Chicago: University of Chicago Press, 2008).

Martin Kemp
2000: Martin Kemp

Oxford University

Published as The Human Animal in Western Art and Science (Chicago: University of Chicago Press, 2007).