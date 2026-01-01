Past Bross Lectures
The Bross Lectures have featured distinguished lecturers of international reputation, bringing their expertise on pre-1800 European art and architecture to audiences eager for insight and inspiration.
Harvard University
Architecture in Two Dimensions
Yale University
Classification and the History of Greek Art
Harvard University
Visible Theology: Diagrams and the Dynamics of Medieval Thought
Johns Hopkins University
Inventions of Place: Rethinking the Geography of Italian Art in the Age of Lotto and Titian
Brown University
Some Archaeologies of Surveillance
Courtauld Institute of Art
Enemy Painting: Enmity and the Unspeakable Subject
University of Fribourg
Published as The Pygmalion Effect: From Ovid to Hitchcock (Chicago: University of Chicago Press, 2008).
Oxford University
Published as The Human Animal in Western Art and Science (Chicago: University of Chicago Press, 2007).