Paleography and the Book Visiting Scholar Program

Watch the Most Recent Lectures
Andrew Pettegree: "Was War Good for the Book Trade?"
Andrew Pettegree: "Was War Good for the Book Trade?"
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Peter Kornicki: Why Did Matsudaira Sadanobu Copy the Tale of the Genje Seven Times?"
Peter Kornicki: Why Did Matsudaira Sadanobu Copy the Tale of the Genje Seven Times?"
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David Ganz: "Where Did Newspaper Typeface Come From?"
David Ganz: "Where Did Newspaper Typeface Come From?"
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Michael Suarez, S.J.: "The Book as Museum in Eighteenth-Century Europe"
Michael Suarez, S.J.: "The Book as Museum in Eighteenth-Century Europe"
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Andrew Pettegree: "Was War Good for the Book Trade?"
Peter Kornicki: Why Did Matsudaira Sadanobu Copy the Tale of the Genje Seven Times?"
David Ganz: "Where Did Newspaper Typeface Come From?"
Michael Suarez, S.J.: "The Book as Museum in Eighteenth-Century Europe"
About Paleography and the Book

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Paleography Speakers

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