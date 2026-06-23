Paleography and the Book Visiting Scholar Program
The University of Chicago Paleography and the Book Visiting Scholars Program brings an outstanding guest professor to campus for one quarter annually. The Visiting Scholar teaches a course in manuscript history and reception, paleography, epigraphy, philology, codicology, the history of the book and readers, or the evolution of print culture at the Hanna Holborn Gray Special Collections Research Center.
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About Paleography and the Book
Learn more about the visiting scholar program and explore the lecture archive.