About Bross Lectures
Explore the Bross Lecture Series and uncover the rich history of the Bross family whose legacy continues to make this series possible.
About Louise Smith Bross and her family
Louise Smith Bross was a longtime member of the Woman’s Board of the Art Institute and one of the founders of both the Auxiliary Board and the Old Masters Society. In 1994 she received her doctorate from the University of Chicago with a dissertation, “The Church of Santo Spirito in Sassia: A Study in the Development of Art, Architecture, and Patronage in Counter-Reformation Rome” under the guidance of Charles Cohen, now professor emeritus. That dissertation remains to this day among the most important statements of one of Rome’s most important charitable institutions.
Her husband, John Bross, was an exemplary member of the University of Chicago community. A great champion of the arts, he joined the Art History Visiting Committee in 2002, and then the Humanities Division Advisory Council in 2013. In addition, John was a passionate advocate for the Divinity School, where he served on the Advisory Council from 2008 until 2017, rejoining in 2019.
They are survived by their four children, Suzette Bross Bulley, Jonathan Bross, Lisette Bross, and Medora (Dolly) Bross Geary.
About the lecture series
After Louise’s death in 1996, John secured her memory through the Louise Smith Bross Lectures.
Sponsored by the Department of Art History, the Louise Smith Bross Memorial Fund supports a triennial series of four lectures on any aspect of pre-1800 European art and architecture by a scholar, or scholars, of international reputation. The gift also funds the publication of the lectures by the University of Chicago Press. The prestige of the Bross Lectures is reflected in their public visibility: at least the first lecture in each series is delivered at the Art Institute of Chicago, whose generous assistance and collegiality are gratefully acknowledged.