Andrew Pettegree: "Was War Good for the Book Trade?"
War always brought suffering and hardship, but also opportunity for those who could adapt skillfully to the new circumstances. Much of this opportunism was deplorable, but publishers also recognized that new times required new authors and new types of book. In this presentation we offer an examination of how war impacted bookselling, reading, and the livelihoods of authors, and how far the lessons of wartime disruption were absorbed when the fighting ended.
May 13, 2026
6 to 7:30 p.m. CDT
David Rubenstein Forum
About Andrew Pettegree
Andrew Pettegree is the Wardlaw Professor of Modern History at the University of St Andrews. He has worked and published extensively on the Reformation and more recently on the History of Communication. His books include the prize-winning Book in the Renaissance (2010), The Invention of News (2014) and Brand Luther (2015), an examination of the reformer’s interactions with the book trade. The Library. A Fragile History, co-authored with Arthur der Weduwen, has sold 50,000 copies in English and been translated into eight languages. His latest book The Bookshop. A History of Bookselling from the Birth of Print to the Twenty-first Century will be published in October 2026.