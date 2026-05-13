Andrew Pettegree: "Was War Good for the Book Trade?"

Andrew Pettegree: "Was War Good for the Book Trade?"

Watch Andrew Pettefree's Lecture

Watch Now

About Andrew Pettegree

Andrew PettegreeAndrew Pettegree is the Wardlaw Professor of Modern History at the University of St Andrews. He has worked and published extensively on the Reformation and more recently on the History of Communication. His books include the prize-winning Book in the Renaissance (2010), The Invention of News (2014) and Brand Luther (2015), an examination of the reformer’s interactions with the book trade. The Library. A Fragile History, co-authored with Arthur der Weduwen, has sold 50,000 copies in English and been translated into eight languages. His latest book The Bookshop. A History of Bookselling from the Birth of Print to the Twenty-first Century will be published in October 2026.