Free Parking

The Rubenstein Forum is located at 1201 E. 60th Street, Chicago, IL 60637. You will find free parking on Midway Plaisance on both the east and west directional boulevards, as well as on 59th and 60th Streets on a first-come first-served basis. Note that the Rubenstein Forum is on 60th Street. Midway Plaisance is in-between 60th and 59th Streets.

Paid Visitor Parking

Several options exist around campus for visitor parking. These lots include: Young, Chapin, Dorchester, and the community lot at the corner of East 60th Street and Stony Island Avenue. The visitor parking rate at University-operated lots is $4 an hour.

Campus North (Ellis) Garage is another option for visitor parking. Visitor parking rates at Campus North (Ellis) Garage are:

0-2 hours - $12

2-3 hours - $16

3-4 hours - $22

4-24 hours - $28

These rates applies 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including holidays. Parking rates include any required City of Chicago and Cook County parking taxes.

Temporary parking permits must be obtained for all guests or visitors parking in permit spaces; prices to apply. Visitors may only park at the location designated on the temporary permit. If the parking assignment designation is “various,” the holder may only park in non-gated lots.

Mobile Payment Parking

The University offers a mobile payment solution for visitor parking in the following lots: McGiffert, Wells, Chapin, Young, and Dorchester. Payments can be made by downloading the Passport app from the app store or the Google Play store; through the website ppprk.com or m.ppprk.com from a mobile device; or with any type of phone by calling 312.273.5691. Signs in these lots provide more specific information necessary to complete the mobile payment process.