Student Employment

For almost nine decades, the University of Chicago Department of Music has shaped the study and practice of music, embracing both historical traditions and modern innovations. Its distinguished faculty guide graduate programs in Composition, Ethnomusicology, and Music History and Theory, and also provide an undergraduate Bachelor of Arts degree in music.
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The Department of Music FAQs cover key topics for students and faculty, such as undergraduate degrees and courses, graduate studies and exams, research and work opportunities, available resources, performance options, instruments, and music lessons.
Explore the diverse individuals who shape our vibrant community. Discover dedicated faculty and lecturers advancing music education, Performance Directors leading ensembles, staff supporting daily operations, Artists-In-Residence sharing their talents, and graduate students enriching our academic and artistic environment.
Discover our outstanding faculty and lecturers who inspire and educate students in the Department of Music. The directory highlights the individuals central to the department’s success and ongoing innovation.
The Department’s graduate programs stands out for its rigorous and comprehensive approach to the study of music. Students can pursue degrees in Composition and Sound Practices, Ethnomusicology, or Music History and Theory, with an option for a joint PhD in Theater and Performance Studies (TAPS). These programs reflects the University of Chicago’s strong commitment to interdisciplinary scholarship.
MUSI 20127 Listening to K-PopDocument the sound practices of sacred communities on Chicago’s South Side through ethnographic research, collaborative filmmaking, and digital mapping.
MUSI 21026 Bob DylanExplore what makes Bob Dylan compelling by examining his lyrics, music, and evolving performances across famous songs and deep cuts.
MUSI 24026 Listening In PlaceThis course engages students in a quarter-long music ethnography project documenting the music and sound practices of sacred communities on Chicago’s South Side.
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At the University of Chicago, the Department of Music offers flexible major and minor options, allowing you to pursue your unique interests—from composition and performance to scholarship and interdisciplinary studies. Current faculty lead cutting-edge research across diverse fields, ensuring you can engage with music in innovative ways.
MUSI 20127 Listening to K-PopExplore how K-pop’s distinctive sound and culture emerge through fan listening, industry structures, and close analysis of songs and videos.
MUSI 24026 Listening In PlaceDocument the sound practices of sacred communities on Chicago’s South Side through ethnographic research, collaborative filmmaking, and digital mapping.
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UChicago’s dynamic Performance Program is committed to instilling a lifelong passion for music, offering students from all disciplines an inspiring space for artistic development and musical excellence.
Afro-Cuban Folkloric Ensemble
Chamber Music Program
Early Music Ensemble
Jazz Ensemble
Middle East Music Ensemble
Motet Choir
Percussion Ensemble
Piano Program
Rockefeller Chapel Choir
South Asian Music Ensemble
University Chamber Orchestra
University Chorus
University Symphony Orchestra
University Wind Ensemble
Vocal Studies Program
Women's Ensemble
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