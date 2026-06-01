Recent Repertoire - Motet Choir
November 14, 2025 – Choral Union
with the Women’s Ensemble and University Chorus
- Eric Whitacre: Stopping By The Woods On A Snowy Evening
- Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina: "Kyrie” and “Sanctus” from Missa Brevis
- Wes Farrell and Danny Jannsen: “Come On Get Happy”
Motet Choir Barbershop Quartet
- Linda Thompson and David Foster: “I Have Nothing (If I Don’t Have You)”
Motet Choir Barbershop Quartet
- Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina: Surge Illuminare
- James Taylor: “That Lonesome Road”
January 24, 2026 – Weather Warnings: Humans and Nature
- Josef Rheinberger: Abendlied
- Eric Whitacre: Stopping By The Woods On A Snowy Evening
- Ola Gjeilo: Tundra
- Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina: Surge, illuminare, Jerusalem (for double chorus)
- Hungarian traditional: Tambur
- Eric Whitacre: Five Hebrew Love Songs
- Robert Maxwell: Ebb Tide
- Katerina Gimon: “Fire” and “Water” from Elements
- Elaine Hagenberg: Deep Peace
- Saunder Choi: Lakbay ng Agila (Eagle’s Flight)
- Ola Gjeilo: The Lake Isle
- James Taylor: "That Lonesome Road"
May 9 & 10, 2026 – Opus 50 Gala Concerts
with the University Symphony Orchestra, University Chorus, and the University Symphony Alumni Orchestra 2026
- Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 2 in C Minor, Resurrection
with the University Symphony Orchestra and Motet Choir
Elisabeth Marshall, soprano, and Camille Robles, mezzo-soprano
November 15, 2024 – Choral Union
with the Women’s Ensemble and University Chorus
- traditional: Hark, I Hear the Harps Eternal
- Stephen Paulus: The Road Home
- Frank Ticheli: Earth Song
- Ivan Hrusovsky: “Rytmus” from Tri etúdy (Three Etudes)
- Katherine Pukinskis: “Saule, meitu izdevuse” from Trīs dainas, no Mēness un Saule
- Elaine Hagenberg: The Music of Stillness
- John Lennon and Paul McCartney: “In My Life”
- Donald Patriquin: “J’entends le Moulin” from Trois chansons folkloriques (Three Folk Songs)
February 21, 2025
- Abbie Betinis: Carol of the Stranger
- Elaine Hagenberg: The Music of Stillness
- Reena Esmail: Tuttarana
- Rosephanye Powell: Non nobis, Domine
- John Kander: “New York, New York”
- Turner Layton: “After You’ve Gone”
- Katherine Pukinskis: From Trīs dainas, no Mēness un Saule (Three Dainas, to the moon and the sun)
- Bob Chilcott: The Making of the Drum
May 10 & 11, 2025 – Dona Nobis Pacem
with the University Symphony Orchestra and the University Chorus
- Ralph Vaughan Williams: Dona Nobis Pacem
November 10, 2023 – Choral Union
with the Women’s Ensemble and University Chorus
- William Byrd: “Kyrie” and “Sanctus” from Mass for Four Voices
- René Clausen: Set Me as a Seal
- Samuel Barber: Sure on this Shining Night
- Eric Whitacre: With a Lily in Your Hand
- Antonio Estévez: Mata del Anima Sola
- Oscar Galián: Salseo
February 16, 2024 – Early Music of Central America and Peru
- Anonymous Incan composer: Hanacpachap cussicuinin
- Hernando don Franco: Dios itlaçonantzine
- Gaspar Fernandes: Xicochi conetzinle
- Gaspar Fernandes: Tleycantimo choquiliya
- Compiled in Peru: Cachua a voz y bajo from Codex Martínez Compañón
- Compiled in Peru: Cachua a duo y a cuatro from Codex Martínez Compañón
- Antonio Estévez: Mata del Anima Sola
- Oscar Galián: Salseo
April 16, 2024 – Singing As One: An Exploration of Chant and the Art of Cantoring
- Gregorian Chant: Inviolata, integra
- Nicolas Gombert: O benigna (Part II of Inviolata, integra)
- Obadiah the Proselyte: Mi al har Chorev
- Herman Berlinski: Prelude for Rosh Hashana
- Max Janowski: Hashkiveinu
- Louis Lewandowski: Ki Keshimcha
- Pavel Roytman: L’chu N’ranenah
- David Burger: Shalom Rav
- Herman Berlinski: Prelude for Yom Kippur
- Laurie Akers: Shiru L’Adonai
- Max Janowski: Sim Shalom
November 12, 2022
with the University Chamber Orchestra
- Franz Schubert: Selections from Mass No. 5 in A-flat Major, D 678
- Johann Sebastian Bach: Selections from Mass in F Major, BWV 233
February 17, 2023
- Heinrich Schütz: Das ist mir lieb, SWV 51 (excerpts)
- Josquin des Prez: Ave maria, virgo serena a 4
- Josef Rheinberger: Ich liebe, weil erhöret der Herr, Op. 40, No. 1
- Eriks Ešenvalds: Only in Sleep
- Sacred Harp, 1991 ed.: What shall I render?
- Traditional Quaker hymn: How Can I Keep from Singing
- Traditional Xhosa folk song adapted by Memeza Ensemble: Ndandihleli
May 6 & 7, 2023 – Springtime Celebration
with the University Symphony Orchestra and the University Chorus
- Johannes Brahms: Schicksalslied ("Song of Destiny"), Op. 54
- Ralph Vaughan Williams: Antiphon from Five Mystical Songs
May 15, 2023 – Choral Union
with the Women’s Ensemble and University Chorus
- Josef Rheinberger: Ich liebe, weil erhöret der Herr, Op. 40, No. 1
- Ēriks Ešenvalds: Only in Sleep
- Sacred Harp: What shall I render?
- Josef Rheinberger: Der Herr erhöre dich, Op. 40, No. 3
- Traditional Quaker hymn: How Can I Keep from Singing
March 4, 2022
- Gregorian Chant: Hymn: Aeterna Christi munera
- Giovanni Palestrina: Kyrie from Missa aeterna Christi munera
- Shulamit Ran: From Shirim L’Yom Tov: Four Festive Songs
- Giovanni Palestrina: Agnus Dei from Missa aeterna Christi munera
- Gustav Holst: I Love My Love from Six Cornish Folksongs, Op. 36
- Giovanni Palestrina: Sicut cervus desiderat
- Gustav Holst: Swansea Town from Six Cornish Folksongs
May 21, 2022 – Choral Showcase
with the University Chorus, Rockefeller Chapel Choir, and Motet Choir
- Gustav Holst: I Love My Love and Swansea Town from Six Cornish Folksongs, Op. 36
- Heinrich Schütz: Selig sind die Toten
with the University Chorus, Rockefeller Chapel Choir, and Motet Choir
November 22, 2019 – Choral Union
with the Women’s Ensemble and University Chorus
- Steven Sametz: Gaudete
- Orlando di Lasso: Justorum Animae
- Eric Whitacre: Leonardo dreams of his flying machine
February 21, 2020
- Heinrich Schütz: Das ist mir Lieb, SWV 51
- Benjamin Britten: Ceremony of Carols
February 22, 2019
- Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina: Sicut cervus
- Michael Tippett: From Five Negro Spirituals from A Child of Our Time
- Tomás Luis de Victoria: O magnum mysterium
- Kevin Siegfried: From Shaker Songs
- Morten Lauridsen: O nata lux
- Moses Hogan: My God is So High
June 1 and 2, 2019 – A Child of Our Time
- Traditional: I Open My Mouth to the Lord (for Eric Garner)
- Traditional: Wade in the Water (for Philando Castile)
- Sir Michael Tippett: A Child of Our Time
Kimberly Jones, soprano; Leah Dexter, alto; Adrian Dunn, tenor; Bill McMurray, baritone
November 19, 2017 – Choral Union
with the Women’s Ensemble, University Chorus, and Chicago Men’s A Cappella
- Eric Whitacre: Sleep
- Eric Whitacre: Five Hebrew Love Songs
February 16, 2018
- Eric Whitacre: Five Hebrew Love Songs
- Aharon Harlap: Shiru Ladonai
- Tziporah H. Jochsberger: Magen Avot
- Giuseppe Verdi: Pater noster
- Shulamit Ran: Vay'hi Erev
- Eric Whitacre: Sleep
- Hagar Kadima: L’chah Dodi
- Tzvi Avni: Hal’luyah!
May 18, 2018
- Traditional Catalan Polyphonies: Sant Gil
- Traditional Catalan Polyphonies: Stabat Mater of Sudanell
- Traditional Catalan Polyphonies: Son soneta, vine son
- Traditional Catalan Polyphonies: Salve de l’Auia
- Traditional Catalan Polyphonies: Goigs de la Mare de Déu del Roser
- Esteban Salas: Salve Regina
- Cratillo Guerra: Ave Maria
- José María Vitier: Ave Maria
- lyrics by Silvia Rodríguez: Plegaria a la Virgen del Cobre
- Miguel Matamoros: Veneración
November 18, 2016 – Choral Union
with the Women’s Ensemble and University Chorus
- arranged by Howard Helvey: When For Eternal Worlds We Steer
- Hymn (Gregorian Chant): Christi Aeterna Munera
- Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina: Kyrie from Missa Aeterna Christi Munera
- Sergei Rachmaninoff: No. 7 from Vespers (All Night Vigil), Op. 37
- Hymn (Gregorian Chant): Missa Aeterna Christi Munera
- Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina: Sanctus and Benedictus from Missa Aeterna Christi Munera
- Charles Villiers Stanford: At the Mid Hour of Night
- Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina: Agnus Dei from Missa Aeterna Christi Munera
- Georgian traditional: Veengara
February 24, 2017
- Sergei Rachmaninoff: Selections from All-Night Vigil (“Vespers”), Op. 37
May 27 and 28, 2017 – Beethoven Ninth
- Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 9 in D minor, Op. 125
Christine Steyer, soprano; Katherine Calcamuggio, alto; Jesse Donner, tenor; David Govertsen, bass-baritone