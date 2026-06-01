Recent Repertoire - Motet Choir

Graduate Courses

MUSI 20127 Listening to K-Pop

Document the sound practices of sacred communities on Chicago’s South Side through ethnographic research, collaborative filmmaking, and digital mapping.

MUSI 21026 Bob Dylan

Explore what makes Bob Dylan compelling by examining his lyrics, music, and evolving performances across famous songs and deep cuts.

MUSI 24026 Listening In Place

This course engages students in a quarter-long music ethnography project documenting the music and sound practices of sacred communities on Chicago’s South Side.

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