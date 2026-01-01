UChicago’s PhD, MA, and MFA programs combine disciplinary acuity with explorations that span departments and expand fields of knowledge. Widely recognized for rigor and innovation, our programs train world-class scholars, artists, and leaders across academia and other professions.
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BA/MA Programs
Current University of Chicago undergraduate students have the opportunity to add a Master of Arts degree in the Division of the Arts & Humanities to their current course of study through one of the Division's joint BA/MA offerings.Visit BA/MA Programs
Undergraduate
Our departments are foundational to undergraduate education at UChicago, including 26 majors and minors.Visit Undergraduate Programs
Faculty in the Division of the Arts & Humanities produce field-defining scholarship and art, firmly rooted in UChicago’s historical excellence in advanced humanistic research, and further enriched by a culture of intellectual restlessness, critical inquiry, and creative intelligence.
UChicago’s interdisciplinary centers and institutes support faculty research, unite diverse fields to confront complex problems, expand the possibilities of knowledge creation, and multiply the impact of humanistic thought.
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Ready to join a community of scholars and artists devoted to advancing humanistic knowledge and arts praxis? Learn what we look for, how to apply, and where to begin your journey in the arts and humanities at UChicago.
Application Deadlines:
The application for Autumn 2026 is now closed. More information about the 2026-2027 admissions cycle for Autumn 2027 matriculation will be available later this summer.
Rooted in the University of Chicago’s values and the rich artistic legacy of Chicago’s South Side, UChicago Arts fosters a dynamic and inclusive environment that centers creative practice, inquiry, and cultural engagement in campus and community life.
Arts + Public Life
Court Theatre
Gray Center for Arts and Inquiry
Logan Center for the Arts
Smart Museum of Art
UChicago Presents
All the ways for you to engage with the Division of the Arts & Humanities gathered in one place. Stay connected to our dynamic community through our mailing list, social media channels, and exciting events.
The Division of the Arts & Humanities is one of four graduate divisions at the University of Chicago, offering 19 graduate degree programs across 16 departments and committees. The Division is also the home of the academic departments and faculty who oversee the 26 undergraduate majors and minors in the arts and humanities offered in the College.
The Division of the Arts & Humanities affirms the value and impact of humanistic inquiry and creative intelligence—and their foundational role in advancing and sustaining human flourishing in the twenty-first century and beyond.
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Tableau, 1999Volume 1, Number 1
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